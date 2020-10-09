Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) Announces Move To NYSE Arca Inc.

Amplify ETFs announces that the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) will move its primary listing from the NASDAQ Stock Exchange to NYSE Arca Inc.

Amplify ETFs announces that the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) will move its primary listing from the NASDAQ Stock Exchange to NYSE Arca Inc.

IBUY will officially begin trading on the NYSE Arca at market open on October 20, 2020. The Fund will continue trading as normal on the NASDAQ until market close on October 19, 2020.

IBUY, launched over four years ago, is the first ETF to focus on the growing online retail trend. It also has a 5-star overall rating by Morningstar™ based on risk-adjusted return among 40 consumer cyclical funds (as of 9/30/20).

The change in listing will not affect shareholders of IBUY.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $2 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 10/8/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors. AmplifyETFs.com

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as the online retail industry, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the industry. For additional risk disclosure, please visit the IBUY website here.

© 2020 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, ETFs, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. ETFs and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) Fund received 5 stars among 40 Consumer Cyclical funds for the three-year period ending 9/30/20.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005594/en/