Amplify Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. ("Amplify" or the "Company") (AMPY) - Get Amplify Energy Corp. Report announced today that it will report third quarter 2021 financial and operating results before the U.S financial markets open on November 15, 2021.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

