Ampio Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Summer Healthcare Symposium

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that management will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day at the Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Summer Healthcare Symposium on June 17, 2021.

Due to the invitation-only format of the event, no webcast will be available.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2035 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application ("BLA"), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact Katie Kennedy katie@gregoryfca.com 610-731-1045

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampio-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-the-alliance-global-partners-virtual-summer-healthcare-symposium-301310483.html

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.