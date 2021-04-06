Ampio Pharmaceuticals' Study Shows Ampion Inhibits A Key Inflammatory Pathway In COVID-19 And Lupus Nephritis

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced the results of a pre-clinical study demonstrating that Ampion inhibits an important pro-inflammatory pathway in the types of immune cells implicated in COVID-19 and Lupus Nephritis.

The aim of the investigation was to evaluate the ability of Ampion to suppress TLR7 signaling and, thereby, reduce the pro-inflammatory chemokine, CXCL10. Toll-like receptors (TLR) are one of the primary mechanisms by which innate immune cells detect and acutely respond to microbial infection. Dysregulation of these signaling pathways has been implicated in the pathology of a variety of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

TLR7 normally serves to detect viral single-stranded RNA (like SARS-Cov-2), but it is also linked to cytokine storm development and acute kidney injury in sepsis and lupus. Previous in vitro laboratory investigations have demonstrated that Ampion inhibits activity of pro-inflammatory transcription factors (NF-κB and STAT) and pro-inflammatory cytokine release (such as TNFα, IL1β, IL6, and CXCL10) in a variety of immune cells.

"Recent evidence from our laboratory demonstrates that Ampion treatment of macrophages and peripheral blood monocytes stimulated with a specific TLR7 activator significantly inhibits the release of CXCL10, the chemokine associated with the dysregulated immune response seen in COVID-19," said David Bar-Or, M.D., Director and Founder of Ampio Pharmaceuticals and a co-investigator in the study. "Ampion reduced CXCL10 up to 92 percent compared to a saline solution (p<0.05). This result also implies a role for Ampion in inhibiting the upregulated TLR7 signaling shown in the devastating kidney complication of systemic lupus erythematous, lupus nephritis, for which no specific treatment is available."

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of Ampion, our product candidate, to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2035 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

