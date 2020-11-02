Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Host Conference Call On November 5th

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced today that the Company will present a business and financial update webinar on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 pm EST.

Attending the conference call from Ampio will be Mr. Michael Macaluso (President and CEO), Dr. David Bar-Or (Director and Founder), Ms. Laura Goldberg (Vice President) and Mr. Daniel Stokely (CFO). The business update portion of the call will consist of a COVID-19 platform update from Dr. David Bar-Or and an update on the OAK Trial from Laura Goldberg. In addition to the business update, Daniel Stokely, CFO, will present a third quarter financial update.

To access the webinar, please log in to https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2569/38512 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. To ask a question, please dial in to 888-632-3385 (U.S.) or 785-424-1673 (International) and use the Participant Entry Code: 47668. Please note that you can also ask a question through the webinar platform.

A replay of this presentation will be available two hours after the end of the call by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (International). Replay Passcode: 38512

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application ("BLA"), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

