Amperity Receives 5th Patent For Identity Resolution Technology

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , the #1 enterprise customer data platform for consumer companies, today announced that it has been awarded U.S. Patent 10,922,337 for "Clustering of data records with hierarchical cluster IDs." This award is the fifth patent granted for Amperity's core identity resolution and customer 360 technology, and further cements its platform as the only Enterprise CDP with protected innovations that help drive customer-centricity.

Customer data is a mess. Brands want to personalize each interaction with their customers, but often end up falling short of this ideal because the data doesn't cooperate. Many high quality personalized experiences require using more of this messy data, not less. But necessarily this requires the ability to tune the richness of the data to the data quality required for a particular use case -- an order confirmation is very different from a list of product recommendations. The differences in confidence required across the spectrum of personalization is what motivated this innovation.

The patent for "Clustering of data records with hierarchical cluster IDs" covers the algorithm that organizes different customer records based on the degree of certainty in the match, allowing brands to know when personalized messages make the most sense for that specific communication, or whether a generic message may be more appropriate.

"When interacting with customers we realized that the level of confidence that the person being contacted is exactly the person you think they are varies depending on the type of interaction," said Yan Yan, Data Scientist at Amperity. "For instance, an engagement like 'How was your store visit' requires high confidence, whereas a product recommendation email requires less confidence. This invention makes it easy for us to control how the records are matched based on the confidence required, which vastly improves marketing ROI and reach."

This capability is essential for companies that are looking to improve their customer experiences and marketing effectiveness by relying on first-party data to achieve an accurate view of their customers. Amperity 3.0 is the first comprehensive enterprise CDP for consumer companies with the scale, flexibility, and power to quickly help teams across the organization use first-party data for exactly this reason.

Amperity's platform works by ingesting raw customer data across all touchpoints, using machine learning to resolve identities even when records lack unique identifiers across systems. The result is unified customer databases that centralize data from online and offline transactions, loyalty programs, email interactions, finance systems, and more, enabling its customers to efficiently deploy customer data for targeting, suppression, analytics, customer service, regulatory compliance, and more.

Amperity's protected intellectual property is unique among CDPs. In addition to the most recently-awarded patent, Amperity has received four others covering different aspects of its proprietary approach:

