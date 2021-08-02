Amouage Eyes US To Become Its Second Largest Market

MUSCAT, Oman, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrying the fine art of Arabian fragrance creations Westwards, Amouage, the independent Oman-based global luxury fragrance House, has set its course to the United States of America with plans for the country to become its second largest market. Amouage Americas, the House's newly opened direct subsidiary, with its head office located on New York's prestigious Broadway, will soon launch its new e-commerce fulfilment platform to serve the US's growing niche luxury fragrance market, which makes up the largest share of the company's 6-fold increase in online demand. Headed by newly-appointed Senior Vice President of Amouage Americas, Robert Sorce, Amouage will also be establishing a physical presence in key retailers across the country.

"For the past two years, we have been working on a new strategy to strengthen our digital presence, to build scale, and to establish new connections with the next generation of fragrance enthusiasts. This year we have turbo-charged this strategy, having recently moved into China and now the US, while installing several structural changes to create the right capabilities to fulfil global demand for our products, including a vertically integrated product creation in Muscat, Oman, that guarantees no compromise on quality," said Marco Parsiegla, Chief Executive Officer of Amouage. "The US is considered an important market for ultra-luxury and our projections are that it will eventually make up a third of our overall business. We look forward to installing a diverse team of exceptional industry professionals that will carry our quest to create true masterpieces and share them with our discerning clientele."

Amouage has enjoyed impressive growth since unveiling its new strategy in 2020. Its results for the first half of 2021 more than doubled (+106%) over the same period in 2020, and are up +20% vs. 2019. As the number one most searched and yet unlisted fragrance at Nordstrom, Amouage's timely expansion means it is poised to cater to the country's growing appetite for rare, qualitative and long-lasting fragrances. Known as 'The Gift of Kings', its repertoire of over 50 perfumes features some of the most finely crafted and celebrated fragrances in the world including Reflection, Interlude, Honour and The Renaissance Collection, not to mention the recently released power-duo, Boundless and Material. A tribute to its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and creative integrity, Amouage is ranked amongst the top three players in the global ultra-niche segment and continues to set the precedent for olfactive innovation and perfume artistry.

In the coming months, the brand will begin rolling out across the US, with a permanent presence at top retailers of ultra-niche perfumes such as Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's and Saks Fifth Avenue. As well as being available on a wide range of eminent e-commerce platforms, Amouage is setting up permanent shop installations in Nordstrom stores in New York and Houston. In addition, a temporary shop concept will be created with Neiman Marcus in Houston, Atlanta, Bal Harbour and via the eCommerce channel. Further openings will follow suit with key retailers in key US cities in the future.

