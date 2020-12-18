Amorepacific Receives CES 2021 Innovation Award For Customized Lip Makeup Manufacturing Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amoreapcific has been named a CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree in the Health & Wellness category for its customized lip makeup manufacturing system 'Lip Factory by Color Tailor.' It is the second consecutive year Amorepacific has been recognized with a CES Innovation Award. The award-winning technology will be showcased online at the world's largest consumer electronics and technology show CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in January 2021.

'Lip Factory by Color Tailor' is an integrated online-offline lip makeup manufacturing system. It utilizes the AI-based mobile application 'Color Tailor' developed by Amorepacific. The application uses a deep-learning algorithm to analyze users' facial features, recommending customized colors. The pigment dispensing system' Lip Factory' then can manufacture the customized color product immediately on-site. In total, the 'Lip Factory by Color Tailor' can recommend and produce over 2,000 shades of lip color makeup.

With Amorepacific's award-winning system, customers can find and customize their lip makeup colors and have their bespoke products created right on site. The advanced manufacturing technology precisely mixes various pigments to produce the exact color of choice quickly and safely. Amorepacific launched the service at its flagship store, 'Amore Seongsu,' located in Seoul, Korea, in August 2020. Amorepacific plans to further enhance the algorithm and improve access and convenience for users in the future.

"We are thrilled to be honored again this year with the CES Innovation Award. The 'Lip Factory by Color Tailor' and its recognition by the award demonstrates Amorepacific's ability to integrate the latest digital technologies like AI with beauty products and services," said Aiden Park, Ph.D., Vice President of Amorepacific R&D Center's Basic Research and Innovation Division. "We look forward to presenting more digital beauty innovations that enable new, creative access to beauty."

Amorepacific will be showcasing the 'Lip Factory by Color Tailor' online at the first-ever all-digital CES event on January 11 to 14, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amorepacific-receives-ces-2021-innovation-award-for-customized-lip-makeup-manufacturing-technology-301195709.html

SOURCE Amorepacific