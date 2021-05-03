Amorell Saunders N'Daw Named Lead Writer For Professional Advisory On Anti-Black Racism

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario College of Teachers has partnered with Amorell Saunders N'Daw to provide professional advice on anti-Black racism for Ontario Certified Teachers.

"I am proud to be working with the College on this critical and important initiative," says Saunders N'Daw. "Teachers form the front line of education and it is crucial to provide them with the tools needed to recognize, understand and address anti-Black racism."

Saunders N'Daw is the principal of Amorell & Co, as well as Partner and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Lead at KBRS, one of Canada's leading authorities on human capital. She supports public and privately owned organizations across a range of sectors by providing counsel and training on creating more inclusive cultures.

Saunders N'Daw's experiences span across different sectors, including higher education, health care, and community organizations. She has held senior management roles for government ministries, broader public-sector organizations and public relations agencies. She has recently completed a certificate program in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University.

"Our partnership with Amorell supports the College's ongoing commitment to eliminate systemic racism in education," says Paul Boniferro, Transition Supervisory Officer, Ontario College of Teachers. "We look forward to learning and benefitting from her lived experience."

"Our professional advisories address real-world needs in real-time," says Dr. Derek Haime, OCT, Registrar and CEO, Ontario College of Teachers. "The advisory on anti-Black racism will provide all Ontario Certified Teachers with a self-reflective framework that will inform and improve their daily practice."

The professional advisory will be available later this year.

About Professional AdvisoriesProfessional advisories are intended to inform professional judgment and practice. It applies to all OCTs, including teachers, consultants, vice-principals, principals, supervisory officers, directors of education, those working in non-school-board positions, College members in private and independent schools, and those in positions requiring a certificate of qualification.

Our CommitmentThe College has an ongoing and long-standing commitment to anti-oppression, equity and inclusion. We recognize there is always more work to be done and are committed to doing more, including continuing to develop our own awareness; leading where appropriate; and, consult or follow as needed to support anti-oppressive and anti-racist practices, policies and processes.

About the College The Ontario College of Teachers licenses, governs and regulates the profession of teaching in the public interest. It sets standards of practice and ethical standards, conducts disciplinary hearings and accredits teacher education programs affecting more than 232,000 members in publicly funded schools and institutions across Ontario. The College is Canada's largest self-regulatory body.

