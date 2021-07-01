AMN Healthcare To Sponsor Float In Ticker-Tape Parade Honoring COVID-19 Essential Workers

AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator of healthcare talent solutions, will sponsor a float in a classic New York City ticker-tape parade honoring COVID-19 essential workers on Wednesday, July 7.

Starting in lower Manhattan, the parade up the Canyon of Heroes will feature 14 floats honoring various categories of workers -- including healthcare professionals, first responders, educators, grocery workers, municipal employees, and others -- who played key roles in helping the city through the worst of the pandemic.

"It's a true joy to be a part of this celebration," said Susan Salka, president and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "We could not be prouder of the selfless healthcare professionals who traveled to what was a COVID-19 flashpoint to treat the sickest, most critical patients."

The theme of the AMN Healthcare-sponsored float is "Salute to the Reinforcements," including those healthcare professionals and others who traveled to New York City to provide the supplemental healthcare and other services the city needed during one of its darkest hours. By leveraging its national resources, AMN Healthcare was able to provide New York City and the State of New York with over 2,000 healthcare temporary professionals, including nurses, physicians, allied professionals, and others. Many of these professionals worked on the front lines of COVID-19 care, when cases and fatalities were spiking, safety procedures were still evolving, and the nature of the virus was not fully known.

"I am extremely proud to be a part of the healthcare profession," said Dr. Cole Edmonson, DNP, Chief Experience and Clinical Officer of AMN Healthcare. "We are so grateful for the care and compassion of all those who answered the call to serve during the pandemic. We owe a great debt to the amazing healthcare professionals and to every frontline essential worker who stepped forward."

The ticker-tape parade fulfills a promise made by New City Mayor Bill De Blasio in April 2020, when he pledged to recognize COVID-19 essential workers once the pandemic was resolved. High vaccination rates and plummeting new COVID-19 cases in the city make the parade possible, the Mayor's office announced. In addition to honoring essential workers, the parade raises funds for various New York City charities through float corporate sponsorships, including the float sponsored by AMN Healthcare.

The AMN Healthcare float will feature banners celebrating essential healthcare workers, as well as healthcare professionals the company placed in New York City during the height of the pandemic, who also will be feted at a reception to be held their honor.

For more information about the event, see the City of New York press release.

