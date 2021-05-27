AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) ("AMMO" or the "Company"), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Richard Childress Racing ("RCR") to sponsor the Our Motorsports No.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) ("AMMO" or the "Company"), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Richard Childress Racing ("RCR") to sponsor the Our Motorsports No. 23 Chevrolet driven this weekend by Ty Dillon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ("NXS") race to be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

AMMO, Inc. & GunBroker.com Partner with Richard Childress Racing to Sponsor the Our Motorsports No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Photo: Business Wire)

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to drive the No. 23 Chevrolet for RCR this Saturday in Charlotte," said Dillon. "Their program continues to impress and hopefully my experience will only help them even more. Our AMMO/GunBroker.com Camaro will be fast and I look forward to getting it up front. Any chance I have to get behind the wheel this season is a blessing and I'm excited to be back in the driver's seat."

Fred Wagenhals, AMMO's Chairman and CEO stated that "Richard is a valued member of the AMMO Board of Directors. Our team was excited to leap at the opportunity to partner with a NASCAR Hall of Fame Team owner and AMMO Board member and sponsor the No. 23 Camaro and Ty. AMMO, RCR and NASCAR are supported by the same collection of patriotic 2nd Amendment shooting and hunting enthusiasts. The union was an easy call for AMMO. Supporting a best-in-class race team in the exciting NXS helps extend the reach of our growing brand as we do our part to make certain this great American sport continues to be enjoyed for many weekends to come."

Mr. Childress added, noting that "I joined the AMMO Board because of the remarkable business success I had with Fred when we worked together as he grew Action Performance into the goliath of NASCAR merchandising world back in the day. He showed me what the AMMO team was doing and I eagerly joined the Board to be part of this winning team. The focus and vision of the AMMO and RCR teams are the same - get to the front and stay there. So I couldn't be happier to have AMMO and GunBroker.com join our impressive collection of race sponsors."

The Alsco Uniforms 300 runs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and airs live on FS1 on Saturday, May 29th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

As an AMMO subsidiary, GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

