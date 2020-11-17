Amkor Technology To Present At Upcoming Conferences

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the following conferences: Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday,...

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the following conferences:

Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Amkor's presentation will occur at 9:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Mountain Time).

Credit Suisse 24 th Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Amkor's presentation will occur at 9:20 am Eastern Time (7:20 am Mountain Time)

Audio-only webcasts of the presentations will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor's website.

