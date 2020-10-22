Amitech Attains USN Certification With UiPath

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions, a leading healthcare data, analytics and automation consulting firm, announces its achievement of UiPath Services Network (USN) Certification with UiPath, an enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. An elite group of 10 gold and platinum members from all UiPath's partners in the US has achieved USN Certification status to date. This exclusive designation signifies Amitech's capability to deliver RPA solutions with the best of the best.

"We are so proud to be the first and only healthcare-focused gold or platinum partner with the certification in the US," said Amitech Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Hatfield. "As healthcare outcomes improve with the scaling of RPA, this certification will help differentiate us from competitors in the marketplace."

UiPath created the USN Certification to recognize the highest quality network of service delivery partners accredited with advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team. Partners selected for the USN Certification offer strong RPA skills and can provide both customer references and best practices to customers.

"It is an exceptional honor to receive this certification," said Amitech Founder & CEO, Amit Bhagat. "UiPath's certification is a validation of the quality and level of excellence of Amitech's team of RPA experts. We are continually focused in delivering the highest value attainable to our customers."

For additional information about Amitech, please contact Jessica Rosen at 866-870-8920 or via email at Jessica.rosen@amitechsolutions.com. Additional information can also be found at www.amitechsolutions.com.

About Amitech

At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data analytics, automation and digital transformation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

