AMIIC Announces Appointments To Its Advisory Board

Board Comprised of Local Leaders to Help Build the Northern Alabama Workforce of Tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center (AMIIC), a new Limited Liability Company (LLC) of the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), announces nine appointments to its Advisory Board.

AMIIC, governed by an Advisory Board, represents a collaboration among government, industry, academia, and the defense community to accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and bridge Alabama's workforce gap. The state, according to a recent economic study, has a goal of producing 500,000 new, highly skilled workers through 2025. To help fill these positions, AMIIC seeks to provide students and workers with more exposure to advanced manufacturing technologies and opportunities for training, certifications, and apprenticeships.

"Today marks an exciting and important milestone for AMIIC, Huntsville, and Northern Alabama," said John Schmitt, AMIIC Executive Director. "With the appointments to our Advisory Board, AMIIC can now begin the real work. Guidance from these dynamic local leaders will enable AMIIC to achieve its mission of empowering the people of Alabama with the technologies, skills, and competencies needed to compete and thrive in the 21st-century workforce."

AMIIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of NCDMM. Randy Gilmore, NCDMM's Vice President and Chief Development Officer, will serve as the Chairman of the Advisory Board.

Leaders from throughout the Huntsville area serving on the Advisory Board represent key local markets, including workforce development, economic development, government, large business, small business, industry at large, public schools K-12, and academia. The Advisory Board members are:

John Allen , CEO, Huntsville Committee of 100

Rey Almodóvar, P.E., Co-Founder and CEO, Intuitive ® Research and Technology Corporation

Steve Cook , Deputy Group President and Operations Manager, Leidos Innovations Center (LInC), Dynetics, Inc.

Pat Sullivan , Specialist Leader, Deloitte/Cyber Huntsville

Jamie White , Aviation ManTech Branch Chief, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM)

Chandler Wicks , Founder and CEO, ReLogic Research, Inc.

Todd Watkins , Career Technical Director, Huntsville City Schools

Suzy Young , Director, Office for Research and Economic Development, The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)

The AMIIC Board of Directors is comprised of leadership representing both NCDMM and its parent company, the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG), with oversight from the Advisory Board.

For more information about AMIIC or NCDMM, visit amiic.us and ncdmm.org.

About AMIIC

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center (AMIIC) was established to accelerate the adoption of state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and build the Northern Alabama workforce of tomorrow. AMIIC will work to stimulate Alabama's economy, workforce, and advanced manufacturing sector through the creation of a state-of-the-art demonstration facility and a significant expansion of education and workforce development programs available to both students and workers. Based in Huntsville, Ala., AMIIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit AMIIC at amiic.us.

