Amigos For Kids Launches Riveting Public Awareness Campaign During National Child Abuse Prevention Month

The campaign, Victims, depicts notorious serial killers in a less familiar way -- as victims of child abuse.

MIAMI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To create awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Amigos For Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect by strengthening families and educating communities, is launching a new nationwide campaign titled Victims. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of the impact child abuse and neglect can have on children and their communities.

Victims reintroduces notorious serial killers as the innocent children they once were. According to FBI veteran and author Robert Ressler, the kind of evilness serial killers exhibit does not happen overnight; their behavior is a direct result of the prolonged child abuse they experienced.

Research shows that child abuse is known to repeat itself across generations. In fact, one out of three child abuse victims will become an abuser themself. 1

Along with the headline, "Some victims of child abuse wind up with victims of their own," the hard-hitting campaign shows childhood photos of the murderous cult leader Charles Manson, serial killer Eileen Wuornos, and the notorious "Night Stalker," Richard Ramirez. Each was a victim of horrific child abuse and neglect.

Amigos For Kids understands that aiding victims captured in a cycle of abuse is not enough. Amigos For Kids aims to get to the root of the problem by raising awareness of the importance of strengthening families and educating communities to help prevent child abuse.

"It is our organization's core belief that the cycle of abuse can only be broken when the silence ends, and we all have a role to play in building strong communities to help stop the cycle," said Karina Pavone, executive director of Amigos For Kids.

Child abuse statistics in the U.S. are among the worst in industrialized nations. In the U.S. alone, between four and five children lose their lives to child abuse and neglect every day.

The Victims campaign launched on multiple platforms including digital and print media that targeted states where child abuse has reached an all-time high. Coincidentally, half of the featured serial killers were caught in targeted states, including California and Florida.

The campaign was created by Republica Havas, the pro bono agency of record for Amigos For Kids.

About Amigos For KidsAmigos for Kids is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1991 to respond to the diverse needs of South Florida's abused, abandoned, neglected, and less-fortunate children and their families, through education, abuse prevention, and community involvement. To fulfill its mission, Amigos relies on the support of dedicated volunteers and donors throughout the community. Throughout the year, the organization creates awareness of its cause through public service campaigns, fundraising events, and community efforts. To fulfill its mission, Amigos For Kids relies on the support of dedicated volunteers and donors. To become an "Amigo" by donating your time or other resources to children and families in need, please call 305.279.1155 or visit www.amigosforkids.org. For more information, visit www.amigosforkids.org .

About Republica Havas Republica Havas is one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Florida, Republica Havas provides integrated marketing services including strategy, creative, research, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital, public relations, social, and experiential to numerous blue-chip clients in the United States and markets around the world. Republica Havas also boasts Havas House, a global custom media, content and publishing company. Republica Havas is the lead U.S. multicultural agency partner of Paris-based Havas Group. Havas is a subsidiary of Vivendi, a global content, media, and communications group with assets including Universal Music Group, Canal+, Gameloft, StudioCanal, Editis, and Dailymotion. For more information, visit republicahavas.com and follow @RepublicaHavas on social media.

