Amid The Uncertainty, IQ Academy Of California - Los Angeles Is Ready To Help Students Succeed In The New School Year

iQ Academy of California - Los Angeles ( IQLA), a full-time, virtual charter school, is ready to start the new school year and give K-12 students in five California counties a personalized education option designed to inspire them to reach their full potential. IQLA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today.

For most families, the new school year comes with questions and cautious optimism. During the pandemic, many families realized that attending online school is a safe, alternative option that gives the students the freedom to discover their passions. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it's important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

"Last year was rough on California families, but at IQLA, we pride ourselves on having a consistent educational model and compassionate teachers who are committed to student achievement and success," said Nick Stecken, IQLA's Head of School. "We are all excited for another year of growth with our students."

Staffed by California licensed teachers, IQLA offers an individualized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to promote student success. Despite wide-spread evidence of a "COVID slide" of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like IQLA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students who attend IQLA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in the Business and Finance industry. Students can also earn certifications and college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Families choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. IQLA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

IQLA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about IQLA and how to enroll, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students' academic progress throughout the school year.

About iQ Academy of California - Los Angeles

iQ Academy of California - Los Angeles (IQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. IQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform that provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about IQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.

