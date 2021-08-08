Amid The Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy Is Ready To Help Students Succeed In The New School Year

Iowa Virtual Academy ( IAVA), a full-time, tuition-free public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help...

Iowa Virtual Academy ( IAVA), a full-time, tuition-free public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. IAVA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year Monday, August 23, 2021.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child's future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it's important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

"Although last year proved very challenging amid the pandemic, our students and staff were able to power through and perform business as usual" said IAVA Head of School Steve Hoff. "I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish last year, and I'm confident we can reach even greater heights this school year!"

Authorized by the Clayton Ridge Community School District, and staffed by Iowa-certified teachers, IAVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a "COVID slide" of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like IAVA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. IAVA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Iowa Virtual Academy is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about IAVA and how to enroll, visit iava.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students' academic progress throughout the school year.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA) is an online public-school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, serving students across the state of Iowa. IAVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about IAVA, visit iava.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210808005001/en/