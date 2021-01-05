Amicus Therapeutics To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations .

