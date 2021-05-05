Amicus Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations At The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting being held virtually, May 11-14, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting being held virtually, May 11-14, 2021. Accepted abstracts will highlight preclinical data from the Company's Fabry and Pompe gene therapy programs, which Amicus is developing with the Gene Therapy Program of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Digital Poster Session: Tuesday, May 11, 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. ET

Pompe Disease:

Title: Post-Symptomatic Reversal of Muscle Pathology in a Model of Pompe Disease Using Gene Therapy

Session title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases

Abstract number: 518

Presenter: Ali Ramezani, Ph.D., Senior Research Investigator, Project Lead, Translational Research, Gene Therapy Program, University of Pennsylvania

Fabry Disease:

Title: Efficacy of Adeno-Associated Viruses Expressing an Engineered Alpha-Galactosidase A Transgene in a Mouse Model of Fabry Disease

Session title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases

Abstract number: 519

Presenter: CJ (Chunjuan) Song, Ph.D., DABT, Research Director, Translational Research, Gene Therapy Program, University of Pennsylvania

The posters will be made available on the Amicus website following their respective presentations at the meeting.

For more information on the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 24 th Annual Meeting, please visit https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/.

About Amicus Therapeutics Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

