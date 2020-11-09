Amgen Presents First Clinical Data For AMG 757 At SITC 2020

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report today announced the first presentation of AMG 757 Phase 1 clinical safety and efficacy data in relapsed or refractory small cell lung cancer (SCLC). AMG 757 is an investigational half-life extended (HLE) bispecific T cell engager (BiTE ®) molecule targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3). The DLL3 protein is overexpressed on the cell surface of SCLC tumors and minimally expressed in normal tissues. 1 Data will be featured during a live oral presentation on Nov. 12 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35 th Annual Meeting being held virtually.

"These AMG 757 proof of concept data in small cell lung cancer and the recently presented AMG 160 data in prostate cancer provide encouraging evidence of the BiTE platform's clinical activity in solid tumors," said David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "AMG 757 is a half-life extended BiTE immuno-oncology molecule targeting DLL3, which is an attractive target due to its differential expression in small cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer is a large unmet medical need globally, and yet treatment options have not advanced significantly in decades."

This interim analysis of the Phase 1 dose escalation study evaluated 40 patients with relapsed/refractory SCLC at a dose of up to 10 mg every two weeks. In this study, AMG 757 demonstrated an acceptable safety profile and showed preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity. Among 38 patients with evaluable disease, 16% (6) had confirmed partial response, 29% (11) had stable disease, and 3% (1) had unconfirmed partial response. Five of the six responses are on-going with a median follow-up of 8.8 months. The maximum tolerated dose for AMG 757 has not been reached and dosing optimization is ongoing.

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was the most common treatment-related adverse event (AE) reported in 43% (17) of patients. All CRS events were grade 1 (30%) or 2 (13%), typically occurred in cycle 1, and did not recur in subsequent cycles. All CRS events were reversible, manageable, and did not lead to treatment interuptions or discontinations.

"Small cell lung cancer is an aggressive cancer resulting in poor prognosis for patients. Current platinum-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy options have limited benefit in patients with small cell lung cancer, leaving patients in need of novel therapeutic options," said Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, chief of thoracic medical oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center. "These early data of AMG 757 are encouraging for a BiTE immuno-oncology molecule that targets DLL3 in small cell lung cancer."

Additional Data PresentationsData on IMLYGIC ® (talimogene laherparepvec) will be featured during an oral presentation. Data on AMG 404, AMG 160, and AMG 509 will be presented as poster presentations. More information can be found on the SITC website here.

About BiTE ® Technology BiTE ® (bispecific T cell engager) technology is a targeted immuno-oncology platform that is designed to engage patient's own T cells to any tumor-associated antigen, activating the cytotoxic potential of T cells to eliminate detectable cancer. The BiTE immuno-oncology platform has the potential to treat different tumor types through tumor-associated antigens. The BiTE platform has a goal of leading to off-the-shelf solutions, which have the potential to make innovative T cell treatment available to all providers when their patients need it. Amgen is advancing more than a dozen BiTE molecules across a broad range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, further investigating BiTE technology with the goal of enhancing patient experience and therapeutic potential. To learn more about BiTE technology, visit www.AmgenBiTETechnology.com.

About IMLYGIC ® (talimogene laherparepvec)IMLYGIC is a genetically modified herpes simplex type 1 virus that is injected directly into tumors. IMLYGIC replicates inside tumor cells and produces GM-CSF, an immunostimulatory protein. IMLYGIC then causes the cell to rupture and die in a process called lysis. The rupture of the cancer cells causes the release of tumor-derived antigens, which together with virally derived GM-CSF may help to promote an anti-tumor immune response. The exact mechanism of action continues to be investigated.

IMLYGIC is the first and only oncolytic viral therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other regulatory authorities, based on therapeutic benefit demonstrated in a pivotal Phase 3 study. IMLYGIC is indicated for the local treatment of melanoma in patients with unresectable cutaneous, subcutaneous, or nodal lesions after initial surgery.

The IMLYGIC clinical program continues to investigate the role of IMLYGIC both as monotherapy and in combination with other therapies across a variety of cancers and treatment settings.

INDICATION & LIMITATIONS OF USEIMLYGIC ® (talimogene laherparepvec) is a genetically modified oncolytic viral therapy indicated for the local treatment of unresectable cutaneous, subcutaneous, and nodal lesions in patients with melanoma recurrent after initial surgery.

Limitations of use: IMLYGIC ® has not been shown to improve overall survival or have an effect on visceral metastases.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

Do not administer IMLYGIC ® to immunocompromised patients, including those with a history of primary or acquired immunodeficient states, leukemia, lymphoma, AIDS or other clinical manifestations of infection with human immunodeficiency viruses, and those on immunosuppressive therapy, due to the risk of life-threatening disseminated herpetic infection.

Do not administer IMLYGIC ® to pregnant patients.

Warnings and Precautions

Accidental exposure to IMLYGIC ® may lead to transmission of IMLYGIC ® and herpetic infection, including during preparation and administration. Health care providers, close contacts, pregnant women, and newborns should avoid direct contact with injected lesions, dressings, or body fluids of treated patients. The affected area in exposed individuals should be cleaned thoroughly with soap and water and/or a disinfectant.

Caregivers should wear protective gloves when assisting patients in applying or changing occlusive dressings and observe safety precautions for disposal of used dressings, gloves, and cleaning materials. Exposed individuals should clean the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and/or a disinfectant.

To prevent possible inadvertent transfer of IMLYGIC ® to other areas of the body, patients should be advised to avoid touching or scratching injection sites or occlusive dressings.

Herpetic infections: Herpetic infections (including cold sores and herpetic keratitis) have been reported in IMLYGIC ®-treated patients. Disseminated herpetic infection may also occur in immunocompromised patients. Patients who develop suspicious herpes-like lesions should follow standard hygienic practices to prevent viral transmission.

Patients or close contacts with suspected signs or symptoms of a herpetic infection should contact their health care provider to evaluate the lesions. Suspected herpetic lesions should be reported to Amgen at 1-855-IMLYGIC (1-855-465-9442). Patients or close contacts have the option of follow-up testing for further characterization of the infection.

IMLYGIC ® is sensitive to acyclovir. Acyclovir or other antiviral agents may interfere with the effectiveness of IMLYGIC ®. Consider the risks and benefits of IMLYGIC ® treatment before administering antiviral agents to manage herpetic infection.

Injection Site Complications: Necrosis or ulceration of tumor tissue may occur during IMLYGIC ® treatment. Cellulitis and systemic bacterial infection have been reported in clinical studies. Careful wound care and infection precautions are recommended, particularly if tissue necrosis results in open wounds.

Impaired healing at the injection site has been reported. IMLYGIC ® may increase the risk of impaired healing in patients with underlying risk factors (e.g., previous radiation at the injection site or lesions in poorly vascularized areas). If there is persistent infection or delayed healing of the injection site, consider the risks and benefits of continuing treatment.

Immune-Mediated events including glomerulonephritis, vasculitis, pneumonitis, worsening psoriasis, and vitiligo have been reported in patients treated with IMLYGIC ®. Consider the risks and benefits of IMLYGIC ® before initiating treatment in patients who have underlying autoimmune disease or before continuing treatment in patients who develop immune-mediated events.

Plasmacytoma at the Injection Site: Plasmacytoma in proximity to the injection site has been reported in a patient with smoldering multiple myeloma after IMLYGIC ® administration in a clinical study. Consider the risks and benefits of IMLYGIC ® in patients with multiple myeloma or in whom plasmacytoma develops during treatment.

Obstructive Airway Disorder: Obstructive airway disorder has been reported following IMLYGIC ® treatment. Use caution when injecting lesions close to major airways.

Adverse Reactions

The most commonly reported adverse drug reactions (≥ 25%) in IMLYGIC ®-treated patients were fatigue, chills, pyrexia, nausea, influenza-like illness, and injection site pain. Pyrexia, chills, and influenza-like illness can occur at any time during IMLYGIC ® treatment, but were more frequent during the first 3 months of treatment.

The most common Grade 3 or higher adverse reaction was cellulitis. Please see www.Imlygic.com for full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

About Amgen OncologyAmgen Oncology is searching for and finding answers to incredibly complex questions that will advance care and improve lives for cancer patients and their families. Our research drives us to understand the disease in the context of the patient's life - not just their cancer journey - so they can take control of their lives.

For the last four decades, we have been dedicated to discovering the firsts that matter in oncology and to finding ways to reduce the burden of cancer. Building on our heritage, Amgen continues to advance the largest pipeline in the Company's history, moving with great speed to advance those innovations for the patients who need them.

At Amgen, we are driven by our commitment to transform the lives of cancer patients and keep them at the center of everything we do.

For more information, follow us on www.twitter.com/amgenoncology.

About AmgenAmgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company, including BeiGene, Ltd. or any collaboration or potential collaboration in pursuit of therapeutic antibodies against COVID-19 (including statements regarding such collaboration's, or our own, ability to discover and develop fully-human neutralizing antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or antibodies against targets other than the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain, and/or to produce any such antibodies to potentially prevent or treat COVID-19), or the Otezla ® (apremilast) acquisition (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, outcomes, progress, or effects relating to studies of Otezla as a potential treatment for COVID-19, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, preclinical results do not guarantee safe and effective performance of product candidates in humans. The complexity of the human body cannot be perfectly, or sometimes, even adequately modeled by computer or cell culture systems or animal models. The length of time that it takes for us to complete clinical trials and obtain regulatory approval for product marketing has in the past varied and we expect similar variability in the future. Even when clinical trials are successful, regulatory authorities may question the sufficiency for approval of the trial endpoints we have selected. We develop product candidates internally and through licensing collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures. Product candidates that are derived from relationships may be subject to disputes between the parties or may prove to be not as effective or as safe as we may have believed at the time of entering into such relationship. Also, we or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market.

Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events.

Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

The scientific information discussed in this news release related to our product candidates is preliminary and investigative. Such product candidates are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and no conclusions can or should be drawn regarding the safety or effectiveness of the product candidates.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks Trish Rowland, 805-447-5631 (media) Jessica Akopyan, 805-447-0974 (media) Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (investors)

References

Saunders LR, et al. Sci Transl Med 2015;7:302ral36.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-presents-first-clinical-data-for-amg-757-at-sitc-2020-301168312.html

SOURCE Amgen