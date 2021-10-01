Amesite Interview To Air On Bloomberg U.S. On The RedChip Money Report®

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite (AMST) , an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, today announced that an interview with CEO & Founder Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://youtu.be/mqwSJJycAhE

About AmesiteAmesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education.

