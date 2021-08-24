Amesite Announces Contract With Michigan Works! Southeast To Provide Workforce Training

DETROIT, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc., (AMST) , an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, announced today that it was selected by Michigan Works! Southeast to provide state-of-the-art workforce training to their team members. Michigan Works! Southeast is part of a sixteen-agency system. The Michigan Works! Association is a critical collective that "influences, educates and inspires actions that keeps Michigan working." The members of the association offer training, education, business development and access to employment opportunities. Michigan Works! Southeast serves nearly 18,000 community members in Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, and Washtenaw Counties through one-on-one career guidance, upskilling job seekers for current labor trends and much more.

According to Statista, upskilling is a $370 billion global market with employers spending approximately $1,300 on each employee annually for continuing education.

"Workforce upskilling and reskilling is needed more urgently now than ever, given the evolution of the work world. We chose Amesite to support our own workforce in their professional development journey because we believe in the power of their platform to support the engagement, and ultimately the success of our teams," said Shamar Herron, Executive Director for Michigan Works! Southeast. "In fact, our careful review of their offerings revealed that their platform is more comprehensive and easier to use and implement than other ed-tech solutions we considered. We are excited for this partnership and believe wholeheartedly that a SaaS company with industry-leading technology such as Amesite is the best fit that ties into our organization's value of lifelong learning, leading to the development of a sustainable workforce."

"We are honored to be selected by Michigan Works! Southeast to provide vital training to their entire team," said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder & CEO of Amesite Inc. "According to Gallup's 2021 State of the Global Workforce report, 85% of employees are not engaged in the workplace. In partnership with Michigan Works! Southeast, we are well positioned to change that. Moreover, this contract will give us an opportunity to showcase our world-class on-line learning platform to the other 15 Michigan Works! agencies, which train thousands of workers each year. I am also excited that we were chosen over competitors offering similar solutions as it speaks to the quality and breath of our technology."

Webcast and Conference Call

Amesite Inc. will host a conference call and webcast to discuss company updates Wednesday, August 25, at 11 a.m. ET. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-312-626-6799 a few minutes before the 11:00 a.m. ET start time. International numbers are available at https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdGM5TIc6k.

The webcast is also available by visiting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85192666043?pwd=N3lISGh1ZnZaQlFMUXh6YnMvWmtkZz09

Webinar ID: 851 9266 6043 Passcode: 086174

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

About Michigan Works! Association

Michigan Works! Association is the state's primary workforce development association. Established in 1987, the Michigan Works! Association fosters high-quality employment and training programs serving employers and workers by providing support activities and a forum for information exchange for Michigan's talent development system.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc. Dave Gentry, CEO dave@redchip.com 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)(or) 407-491-4498

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-announces-contract-with-michigan-works-southeast-to-provide-workforce-training-301361240.html

SOURCE Amesite