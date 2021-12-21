Amerlux Appoints Guy Esposito VP Of Sales

OAKLAND, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced today that it has appointed Guy Esposito as its new vice president of sales.

Esposito has more than three decades of experience in generating significant sales revenues with high-profit margins in lighting and helping clients in all sectors convert obsolete systems to more energy-efficient solutions that offer instant paybacks.

"Guy is a strategic, creative, results-oriented leader who has an extensive history of cultivating customer and vendor relationships that generate sales, profitability and new lucrative business opportunities," said Chuck Campagna, President and CEO of Amerlux. "His tactical ability to achieve brand success and exceed sales initiatives will advance Amerlux's prominent position as a worldwide solution provider in performance-grade, American-made LED lighting capabilities."

At Amerlux, Esposito will develop and manage executive sales strategies, oversee the global and domestic sales teams and work closely with specifiers, distributors, representatives and end-users on all levels.

Before joining Amerlux, Esposito was vice president of channel sales at FSC Lighting and vice president of all sales at Above All Lighting, formerly ABB Lighting, before being appointed president. He also worked at GE Supply/Gexpro, where he acquired a strong background in national and global accounts and product management.

Esposito, a self-described problem-solver with a history of exceeding in sales leadership roles in new or troubled markets, said he joined Amerlux for three key reasons: the manufacturer's high-performing, well-experienced sales team, its vast array of architectural-grade lighting solutions and the opportunity to work with Campagna, an industry "icon."

"I look forward to implementing a comprehensive sales strategy that will continue to help the sales team grow and ensure the company achieves all of its goals from a top-line standpoint while keeping an eye on its bottom line," Esposito said. "We have an assortment of fantastic tools already in place on the sales and customer service side, and our rep network is robust. I look forward to supporting these relationships and growing this iconic brand as it reaches new global markets and engages with new customers."

Esposito, who will report directly to Campagna, is a Six Sigma Green Belt and LEED AP certified.

