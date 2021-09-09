Ameriwest Lithium Completes Initial Geophysical Study Of Nevada Properties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (" Ameriwest" or the " Company") (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update of recent exploration activities at its Deer Musk East and Railroad Valley Properties in Nevada.

Railroad Valley Property, Railroad Valley, NV.

Field work for the previously announced geophysical survey designed to determine the presence and depth of conductive and potentially lithium brine-bearing strata at the Company's 6,240-acre Railroad Valley Property has been completed. The work included a 12.0 line-kilometer Magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical survey undertaken by Zonge International Inc. Data from the field work is currently being processed and analyzed by Zonge.

Deer Musk East Property, Clayton Valley, NV

Soil and rock chip sampling has been completed by Advanced Geologic Exploration Inc., a full-service geologic consulting firm. Concurrently, field work for geophysical studies, including seismic reflection for definition of subsurface strata and fault definition was accomplished. Additionally, gravity studies were undertaken for investigation of depth to bedrock and structures, as well as transient electromagnetics ("TEM") were studied to evaluate the extend of conductors that may represent lithium brine hosting units. The geophysics were conducted and completed by Advanced Geoscience Inc., an international geoscience field services and consulting firm.

Results from the exploratory activities conducted at both properties are anticipated to be available by the end of September. At that time, the Company's technical team will subject the results to a comprehensive analysis to determine the next important steps for advancing exploration on the properties.

David Watkinson, Ameriwest's President & CEO, states, "It is an exciting time for Ameriwest as we await initial exploration results on our two recently staked exploration properties in Nevada. Results will help determine the potential for brine and/or sedimentary lithium deposits on the properties and, if initial exploration results are positive, could lead to drilling programs to test these targets."

