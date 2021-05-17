AmeriTrust Group, Inc.'s "A-" Rating Reaffirmed By AM Best

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriTrust Group, Inc. has announced that its five insurance carrier subsidiaries have had their Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) reaffirmed by AM Best, the insurance industry credit rating organization. The outlook is reaffirmed as Stable. AM Best's Credit Rating Report noted AmeriTrust's Balance Sheet Strength is "Very Strong."

AmeriTrust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Li stated, "We are pleased to report AM Best's affirmation of our rating and financial stability. During the current pandemic challenges, AmeriTrust was able to grow our business and keep our entire team of associates fully engaged and employed. We thank our agents and policyholders for their continued support of AmeriTrust to serve their business and insurance."

AmeriTrust's five insurance carrier subsidiaries are:

Star Insurance Company

Century Surety Company

ProCentury Insurance Company

Williamsburg National Insurance Company

Ameritrust Insurance Corporation

About AmeriTrust Group, Inc.

Founded in 1955, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services provider in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. AmeriTrust is comprised of five distribution segments of the insurance marketplace: admitted carrier operations, excess & surplus lines carrier operations, wholesale MGU/MGA and third-party administration operations, retail insurance agency operations, and a direct distribution channel. AmeriTrust offers a broad range of insurance solutions, including specialty products to independent agencies, governmental entities, select industry, trade and professional associations, and affinity partners. Carrier operations include five insurance companies which are licensed on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. For more detail, visit www.ameritrustgroup.com.

