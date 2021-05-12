Ameritas Investment Company, LLC And Succession Resource Group Partner To Expand M&A Resources

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG), a leading provider of acquisition and succession solutions and consulting for financial professionals, is pleased to announce a new strategic alliance with Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC), a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Succession is about a transition of trust and ensuring the next generation can build on their predecessors.

The new alliance will better align SRG and AIC goals, helping AIC financial professionals grow through acquisition and develop their succession plan. AIC also expects the alliance will create a win-win, with their firm more likely to retain financial professionals and assets through SRG's proactive consulting, resources, information, and reduced fees that are part of the alliance.

According to Kurt Shallow, Ameritas Senior Vice President - Agency & Advisor Distribution, and President of Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, "We are committed to helping our financial professionals have the resources they need to grow their firm and leave a legacy for the next generation of financial professionals and clients they serve. AIC sees succession planning as a critical part of both our firm's long-term success and the success of our financial professionals. This is an exciting resource for our financial professionals, and we look forward to seeing how SRG can benefit our business."

SRG's President, David Grau Jr., MBA, expressed the excitement of his firm regarding the alliance and the opportunity to support such a forward-thinking company that understands the value of retaining a firm like SRG that is dedicated to their craft and serving the industry.

Grau added, "Having worked closely with AIC for many years, we are excited about deepening and formalizing our relationship. The work we do with financial professionals is not about a transaction or a sale. It's about a transition of trust and ensuring the next generation can build on their predecessors. AIC understands succession isn't an event; it's a process, and a process that requires financial professionals to start with the end in mind. We can better facilitate this working closely as a team with AIC."

The new program will kick off in July with SRG's newest four-part interactive educational AUM Accelerator series, dedicated to helping AIC financial professionals better understand the M&A market today, financing trends, deal structuring alternatives, and strategies to find and close deals. Additional content and resources will continue to be provided throughout the remainder of 2021 and into subsequent years to ensure the topic remains top of mind for the business owner/financial professionals at AIC.

About Succession Resource GroupSuccession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG) is an award-winning succession consulting firm with decades of combined industry experience. SRG possesses a unique combination of skills, resources, and expertise to provide turnkey solutions helping advisors understand the value of their business, develop strategies to improve that value, protect the value with proper agreements and plans, grow through M&A, and create/execute their exit strategy.

