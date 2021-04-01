AmerisourceBergen Announces Date And Time For Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it plans to release its results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) - Get Report today announced that it plans to release its results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 5, 2021.

Participating in the conference call will be:

Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive OfficerJames F. Cleary, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

The dial-in number for the live call will be (844) 808-6694. From outside the United States, dial +1 (412) 317-5282. The live call will also be webcast via the Company's website at investor.amerisourcebergen.com. Users are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes in advance of the scheduled start time of the call.

Replays of the call will be made available via telephone and webcast. A replay of the webcast will be posted on investor.amerisourcebergen.com approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. The telephone replay will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for 7 days. To access the telephone replay from within the United States, dial (877) 344-7529. From Canada, dial +1 (855) 669-9658. From outside the United States and Canada, dial +1 (412) 317-0088. The access code for the replay is 10153917.

Please check the website investor.amerisourcebergen.com for updates regarding the timing of the live webcasts and for replay information.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our 22,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.

