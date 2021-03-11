AMERISAFE Announces Date Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Record Date

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that the Company has set the date of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders for Friday, June 11, 2021.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that the Company has set the date of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders for Friday, June 11, 2021. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. central time at AMERISAFE's corporate headquarters, which are located at 2301 Highway 190 West in DeRidder, Louisiana 70634. The record date for those eligible to receive notice of and to vote at the annual meeting of shareholders is April 19, 2021.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

