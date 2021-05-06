AMERISAFE Announces Appointment Of Mary Ellen Hamel As Senior Vice President Of Sales

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that Mary Ellen Hamel has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that Mary Ellen Hamel has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Mary Ellen comes to AMERISAFE with more than 20 years of insurance and leadership experience, most recently serving as Divisional President of the Republic Companies. In addition to progressively responsible sales roles at Republic, Ms. Hamel has prior experience as an independent insurance agent and working within a property and casualty wholesaler.

G. Janelle Frost, AMERISAFE's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely pleased to have Mary Ellen join AMERISAFE. Mary Ellen has excellent sales management execution experience which will benefit AMERISAFE and our agents in turning risk into opportunity."

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005785/en/