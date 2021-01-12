AmeriPro Roofing Promotes Dan Mesch To Chief Operating Officer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro Roofing is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Mesch to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mesch has been a part of the AmeriPro team for more than ten years and will oversee the management of all customer-facing departments, including customer service, production, human resources, fleet, compliance, payroll and benefits, recruiting, marketing, and business administration.

"Mesch is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results," said Mike Gray, founder and president of AmeriPro. "With his demonstrated ability to lead and efficiently manage internal operations, I am confident that Mesch will excel in his new role. He is highly respected among employees, our vendors, and our customers alike and has a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of AmeriPro. As COO, he will continue his personal involvement in the operations of the company, ensuring our team remains strong, and help operations run smoothly as we continue to grow. I look forward to continuing to work with him in the years ahead."

Mesch has been a key element in AmeriPro's growth over the past ten years. He assisted in securing and opening AmeriPro's first satellite office location near Milwaukee in 2011 and has been independently managing the company's real estate portfolio. The portfolio now includes more than 35 commercial office space leases associated with nearly 150,000 square feet of office space. He has overseen lease negotiations, design, implementation, demolition, and construction of all interior build outs and floor plans and helped grow the company from a team of six employees to the nearly 500 employees today.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead AmeriPro in an expanded capacity and look forward to doing all I can for many years to come," said Mesch. "We have an extraordinarily dedicated team at AmeriPro, and I look forward to helping manage that team in my capacity as COO. It's been a wonderful experience watching AmeriPro grow and I appreciate the opportunity to help us grow even further. What I find most compelling about working at AmeriPro is our undisputed leadership in the storm restoration industry."

Prior to starting with AmeriPro, Mesch worked in insurance, and has experience in marketing, finance, sales, and construction. Mesch is a volunteer coach for youth sports and resides in Warrenville, IL with his wife and three children.

ABOUT AMERIPRO:

AmeriPro Roofing is the largest installer of residential roofing in the nation with 19 offices and operations in 13 states. Founded in 2000 to offer affordable, ethical roofing services to local communities in Chicago, AmeriPro has worked with more than 150,000 home owners and now offers a complete range of home restoration services including roof repair , roof replacement , siding , and gutters . AmeriPro is actively growing and hiring in many markets . With a commitment to integrity and quality workmanship, AmeriPro has been awarded with Owens Corning Certified Platinum Preferred Contractor status and has been recognized as a Top Volume Contractor in the country with Owens Corning since 2008.

