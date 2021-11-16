Ameriprise Financial Named Military Friendly® Employer For Eighth Consecutive Year

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced it was named a 2022 Military Friendly ® Employer by VIQTORY, a company that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational opportunities.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - Get Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Report today announced it was named a 2022 Military Friendly ® Employer by VIQTORY, a company that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational opportunities. This is the eighth consecutive year Ameriprise has been honored with the designation, joining a distinguished list of 308 companies that provide job prospects and support for veterans and their families through robust veteran recruiting, training and development programs.

"Ameriprise is committed to helping our employees and advisors succeed in their careers by offering opportunities for professional development and creating a work environment that is supportive of all," said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Ameriprise. "We're thrilled to again be named a Military Friendly Employer and we are proud to stand alongside other companies in providing exciting and fulfilling careers for those who honorably serve our country."

Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and survey responses from participating employers. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly ® survey. Ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of its ability to meet certain thresholds of veterans and military employees for various categories, including Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers ® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, and they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly ®. "To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

Ameriprise is among 308 employers that were named to the 2022 Military Friendly ® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs ® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

For information about opportunities for veterans at Ameriprise can be found at https://www.ameriprise.com/careers/corporate/supportive-workplace/veterans.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About Military Friendly ® Employers:

Military Friendly ® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly ® designation. Military Friendly ® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly ® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine ®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

