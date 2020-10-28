Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - Get Report has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share payable on November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2020.

