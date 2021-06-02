Ameriprise Financial Applies For A State Industrial Bank Charter

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has filed an application to convert Ameriprise Bank, FSB to a state-chartered industrial bank (IB) regulated by the Utah Department of Financial Institutions (UDFI) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) - Get Report has filed an application to convert Ameriprise Bank, FSB to a state-chartered industrial bank (IB) regulated by the Utah Department of Financial Institutions (UDFI) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The company is also filing an application to transition the FSB's personal trust services business to a new limited purpose national trust bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The changes do not impact the company's long-term growth strategy for the bank and enables Ameriprise to continue offering its strong lineup of banking solutions, including deposits, credit cards, mortgages and securities-based lending to its wealth management clients without interruption. Converting to an IB charter will help the company align capital frameworks across its businesses to compete more effectively and efficiently.

