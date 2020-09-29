Ameriprise Financial Announces Additional $2.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - Get Report has authorized an additional $2.5 billion for the repurchase of shares of its common stock through September 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2020, the company had approximately $500 million available from its February 2019 authorization, which is available through March 31, 2021.

The company intends to fund share repurchases through existing working capital, future earnings and other customary financing methods. The share repurchase program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares, and depending on market conditions and other factors, these purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time without prior notice. Acquisitions under the share repurchase program may be made in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or block trades or other means.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the timing and manner of, and the sources of funding for, the company's purchase of shares pursuant to the share repurchase program. Such statements reflect management's plans, estimates and beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise such forward-looking statements.

