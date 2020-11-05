AmeriLife® Acquires Forward Strategies Insurance Brokerage

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, has acquired Forward Strategies Insurance Brokers, LLC ("Forward Strategies"), a national leader in marketing annuities, life insurance, long-term care and hybrid products based in Tucson, Ariz.

"Forward Strategies has built an operation that focuses on product innovation, technology, and investing in top agent talent. We are excited to welcome the team to the AmeriLife family," said Scott R. Perry, AmeriLife Chairman and CEO. "The business model at Forward Strategies considers the needs of agents in today's rapidly changing insurance industry. This partnership will support AmeriLife's goal to provide agents with the resources they need to deliver essential health and retirement planning services to Americans preparing for or living in retirement."

Led by Kelly Kleinsasser and Steven Finley, who started their careers as agents in the field, Forward Strategies understands the challenges and opportunities agents face each day. Founded in 2002 in Tucson, Ariz., Forward Strategies brings nearly 20 years of experience in helping independent agents reach their financial goals by providing cutting-edge life and annuity products, case design, lead program creation and referral systems.

"There is no better time than now for this partnership," said Kleinsasser. "Our primary goal at Forward Strategies has always been to make the lives of agents and advisors easier, and AmeriLife is the perfect partner to help us continue and expand this mission."

With this partnership, Kleinsasser will serve as President of Forward Strategies and Finley will lead the company's life insurance department.

About AmeriLife AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 25 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Forward Strategies Insurance Brokerage Forward Strategies Insurance Brokerage is a company built by producers for producers. As a national leader in marketing annuities, life insurance, long-term care and hybrid products, Forward Strategies represents 30 insurance carriers offering fixed annuities and life insurance products, and has supported independent agents with case design, lead program creation and referral systems. Visit https://www.fsib2000.com for more information.

