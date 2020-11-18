AmeriLife® Acquires American Benefits Exchange

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, announced today it has acquired American Benefits Exchange, based in Austin, Texas.

American Benefits Exchange specializes in providing insurance solutions to federal, postal and state employees, as well as members of the United States Armed Forces and small businesses. With a deep understanding of civil service employees' needs, the American Benefits Exchange team offers a comprehensive portfolio of products to address important financial issues.

"American Benefits Exchange is a well-rounded marketing company that has made its mark in life, health and annuity distribution, supplementing existing government benefit plans," said AmeriLife Chairman and CEO Scott R. Perry. "Our partnership will support American Benefits Exchange's mission by leveraging a holistic approach to product delivery and expanding the company's distribution footprint."

This acquisition furthers AmeriLife's strategic focus in partnering with independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and marketing organizations with solid foundations for growth. These collaborations result in an integrated organizational model, benefiting both parties with shared access to the necessary resources to sustain growth, as well as the expansion of distribution capabilities, reaching a larger audience and marketplace.

"The American Benefits Exchange team is excited to join the AmeriLife family," said American Benefits Exchange President Brian Pearson. "Our partnership with AmeriLife brings us access to market-leading life, health and annuity products and best-in-class training and technology tools that will position American Benefits Exchange to grow exponentially while continuing to faithfully serve our clients."

Pearson, with more than 30 years of insurance industry experience, founded American Benefits Exchange in 2016. He has crafted an organization that focuses on specialty markets, which include military, federal and state government employees, while overseeing the distribution of insurance and annuity products. Pearson will continue to lead American Benefits Exchange as President, while also serving as a principal and member of the AmeriLife Life & Health Brokerage Distribution division.

About AmeriLife AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About American Benefits Exchange American Benefits Exchange was founded in 2016 and specializes in providing solid insurance solutions to federal, postal and state employees as well as members of the United States Armed Forces and small businesses. With a deep understanding of the needs of civil service employees, the American Benefits Exchange team makes available a portfolio of products to address important financial issues, such as retirement planning, FEGLI Option B replacement, thrift savings plan rollovers and pension maximization. Visit www.thinkabx.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerilife-acquires-american-benefits-exchange-301176047.html

SOURCE AmeriLife Group, LLC