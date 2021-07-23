AmeriLife Partners With Your Family Bank

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has acquired The Mailing House, LLC, d/b/a Your Family Bank, a leading personal financial education, planning and management advisory.

Headquartered in St. Augustine, Fla., Your Family Bank is dedicated to helping Americans get out of debt, reduce their taxes, and protect and increase their retirement savings. The Your Family Bank approach is unique in offering its agents flexible membership and subscription sales models with extensive support to deliver creative insurance and investment solutions for their clients.

"We share Your Family Bank's core belief that financially strong homes create bright, resilient futures for tomorrow's generation," said Scott R. Perry, chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "The addition of AmeriLife's industry-leading capabilities will not only help fuel Your Family Bank's growth, but also further our combined mission in support of our agents and their clients. We're thrilled to join forces with the Your Family Bank team."

The company was founded in 2009 by Larry McLean, who brought his 20 years of experience in the senior market helping people plan for retirement. He established Your Family Bank's unique approach to financial education that's centered on families and has nurtured a company and brand that clients have come to trust.

"My partner, E.L. McLean, and I couldn't be more excited about our strategic partnership with AmeriLife," said founder Larry McLean of Your Family Bank. "From the moment we met with the leadership team, we felt a kindred connection that resonated with our core values of helping people. We truly believe that this partnership will not only be a huge benefit to our valued agents and partners - with all the experience and tools that AmeriLife brings to the table - but will propel Your Family Bank's mission to help Americans break the chains of debt and have a predictable and successful retirement."

Your Family Bank and its longstanding financial planning arm, First Financial Education Centers (FFEC), will continue to be led by its founder Larry McLean, who will serve as president and CEO of the company operating as a principal as part of AmeriLife's Life & Health Brokerage Distribution group, reporting to its president Scotty Elliott.

About AmeriLife AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Your Family Bank Your Family Bank's passion is to educate clients on strategies to eliminate debt and plan for all of life's financial milestones. Your Family Bank works with clients of every age to put them on a path to eliminate debt and interest that is working against them, and show them how they can use unique strategies to put them on a predictable path to financial freedom. Since 2009, Your Family Bank has been the industry leader in this mission and has helped thousands of clients along their journey. For more information, visit www.yourfamilybank.org.

