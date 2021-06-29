AmeriLife Partners With Maximum Senior Benefits To Expand Final Expense Offerings

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has acquired Maximum Senior Benefits (MSB), a retail insurance marketing organization that distributes final expense insurance.

"I started Maximum Senior Benefits to help seniors with final life expense insurance, and our company quickly grew to impact over 500,000 people every year," said Justin Haskell, CEO of MSB. "With AmeriLife's partnership, we'll be able to dramatically increase the number of seniors we help and offer them more products that will make a meaningful difference in their lives."

Founded in 2011, MSB provides extensive training and sales models to agents that allow them to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities to grow their business. MSB is headquartered in Utah and a majority of their agency partners are located in the Western United States, which will diversify AmeriLife's geographical footprint.

"Much like AmeriLife, Maximum Senior Benefits was founded with the goal of helping an underserved population of people -- seniors," said Scott R. Perry, Chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "MSB is a key player in the final expense market, and we're excited to bring them into the fold so they can help even more people."

MSB will continue to be led by CEO Justin Haskell who will also serve as principal of the company operating as a part of AmeriLife's Life & Health Brokerage Distribution group.

About Maximum Senior Benefits Maximum Senior Benefits was built to assist an underserved generation of people who are in need of final expense insurance. After beginning a career in the life insurance field, Maximum Senior Benefits founder, Justin Haskell, realized that final expense benefits were a growing need for seniors across the country. He decided to start a nationwide company that focused on offering these benefits, while also offering peace of mind in the process. For over a decade, MSB has hired competitive, passionate sales professionals who seek to offer comfortable, tailored solutions to seniors and their families. Visit MaximumSeniorBenefits.com and follow MSB on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About AmeriLife AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 40 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

