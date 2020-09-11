Americold Realty Trust Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) (the "Company" or "Americold"), the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees...

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Americold"), the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.21 per share for the third quarter of 2020, payable to holders of the Company's common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina as of June 30, 2020. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200911005454/en/