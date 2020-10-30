Americas Market Intelligence To Hold 2021 LatAm Risk Symposium

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) will bring together 10 top risk analysts to highlight 2021 challenges, pitfalls and opportunities in Latin America for investors at a unique event that will be streamed live on...

"Despite the havoc wrought by the COVID-19 crisis in the region, there are still some key factors that make Latin America attractive to investors, such as rising mineral prices, energy reform, the privatization of state infrastructure and spiking e-commerce," says John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "However, investors may not know about all the risks due to shifting political landscapes, loss of fiscal revenues, crime rising due to massive unemployment and more. That is why we have created this event."

The 2021 LatAm Risk Symposium will be a 3-hour event to deliver the depth needed to cover potential risks thoroughly. However, the Symposium will follow a strict schedule of coverage to allow viewers to tune into their specific areas of interest and not have to watch the entire event if their schedules do not permit it. In addition, AMI will send all viewers the presentation slides and video of the Symposium to allow them to review it at their convenience. The 2021 LatAm Risk Symposium's agenda is below:

12:30 - 12:50 Introduction + regional/global risks

12:50 - 13:10 Brazil

13:10 - 13:25 Chile

13:25 - 13:45 Colombia

13:45 - 14:00 Argentina

14:00 - 14:15 Peru

14:15 - 14:35 Mexico

14:35 - 14:50 Crime/Security

14:50 - 15:10 Central America

15:10 - 15:25 Guyana and Suriname

15:25 - 15:30 Closing statements and Q&A

Featured SpeakersAMI will feature two of its team as speakers at the event, Managing Director John Price and Arthur Deakin, Co-Leader of AMI's Energy Practice. They will be joined by a stellar panel of renowned LatAm risk experts that include:

· Thiago de Aragao (Arko Advice)

· Karen Poniachik ( Columbia University's Global Center in Santiago)

· Sergio Guzmán (Colombia Risk)

· Megan Cook (Cefeidas)

· Eduardo Recoba Martínez (iForex Financial News)

· Roberto Salinas León (Mexico Business Forum)

· Steven Dudley (Insight Crime)

· James Bosworth (Latin America Risk Report)

Who Should AttendAttendees from the following industry sectors should benefit significantly from attending the Symposium:

· Mining

· Energy

· Infrastructure

· Corporate finance

· Corporate risk

· Corporate strategy

· Hedge funds

· E-commerce

· Investment banks

· Private equity

About Americas Market Intelligence Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, consumer goods and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources.

