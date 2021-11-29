Americas Managed And Professional Security Services Market Report 2021-2025 - IT/OT Convergence, XDR, And Expansion To LATAM To Generate Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed and Professional Security Services Market in the Americas, Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed and Professional Security Services Market in the Americas, Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market demand will shift from legacy managed security services, such as managed firewalls, to the new generation of solutions like MDR/XDR and SOC-as-a-service.

The analyst predicts that the transition will happen faster in North America than elsewhere in the world. The demand for advisory services will increase because of the expertise needed to embrace innovative cybersecurity frameworks and offerings, such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust. Compliance with emerging regulatory standards aimed at increasing the resilience of Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) will be another factor that drives market growth.

Cyberattacks and data breaches increasingly appear in the news. The recent compromises of SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, and JBS did not only draw the attention of cybersecurity professionals but raised concerns among policymakers and the business community. The common thread in these attacks is a high degree of sophistication. Most organizations are increasingly unable to deal with modern security challenges by relying solely on in-house resources.

Managing a cybersecurity program or individual security controls requires the expertise of dedicated professionals. Organizations recognize the importance of mitigating cyber risk but lack the knowledge and resources to accomplish this goal. Managed and professional security services providers enable organizations to "outsource" some or all cybersecurity tasks.

The market for managed and professional security services in the Americas will continue to exhibit steady growth, averaging at 11.3% year-over-year throughout the forecast period. Although the market is mature, the interest in cybersecurity services remains high against the backdrop of high-profile breaches.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Managed and Professional Security Services Market Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors for Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Key Growth Metrics for Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Distribution Channels for Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Growth Drivers for Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Growth Restraints for Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Forecast Assumptions - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast by Company Size - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Company Size - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Competitive Environment - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Share - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: North America

Key Growth Metrics - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: North America

Revenue Forecast - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: North America

Revenue Forecast by Product - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: Latin America

Key Growth Metrics - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: Latin America

Revenue Forecast - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: Latin America

Revenue Forecast by Product - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: Latin America

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Managed and Professional Security Services Market: Latin America

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Evolution of MSS Offerings in Line with XDR

Growth Opportunity 2: Convergence of IT and OT Security

Growth Opportunity 3: Services for Public Sector and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Organizations

Growth Opportunity 4: Expansion to Latin America

Growth Opportunity 5: Breach and Attack Simulation Technology

6. Insights for CISOs

Security Maturity is More Than Technology, Tools, and Controls

Security Maturity Vs. An Organization's Annual Revenue

