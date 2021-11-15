Americas Data Center Colocation Market Investment Report 2021: Digital Realty Invested In Around 10 Projects Across The US And Canada And Approx 7 Across Brazil, Chile, And Mexico Via Ascenty

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas data center colocation market by investment is expected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.67% during 2021-2026The Americas is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow because of the high consumption of data by end-users. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with most of the region's workforce shifting to remote working.

The demand for colocation services led to substantial utilization of existing facilities space and drove service providers' revenues in 2020. The adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly across the region, boosting the colocation demand. The data center colocation market in the Americas witnessed investments from several providers such as Aligned, American Tower, Archer Datacenters, and more.

MARKET SEGMENTS & SHARES

Colocation services in data centers are offered through retail and wholesale colocation. The Americas colocation services market by retail colocation is expected to reach around USD 15 billion by 2026.

The R&D activities surrounding hydrogen fuel cell generators might lower the adoption of diesel generators along with the installation of co-generation plants in data centers by 2025

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Over 24 hyperscale colocation projects were identified from colocation providers building mega facilities with more than 15 MW of IT load. NTT Global Data Centers Sacramento data center has procured high intelligent operation control to monitor its power infrastructure in the facility.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is among the top locations in terms of colocation market growth. Some of the major contributors of market growth in North America are Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers), QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Digital Realty invested in around 10 data center projects across the US and Canada and around seven data centers across Brazil, Chile, and Mexico via Ascenty.

Vantage Data Centers invested in developing around four colocation facilities in 2020 at locations such as Santa Clara, Phoenix, Ashburn, and Montreal. Hypertec invested in the development of about three data centers in 2020.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Americas data center colocation market during the forecast period:

Growing hyperscale colocation developments

Increasing adoption of Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments

Rising Acceptance of Innovative Data Center Technologies

Growing Rack Power Density

Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Switch

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

365 Data Centers (Stonecourt Capital)

Aligned

American Tower

Archer Datacenters

Cologix

Cyxtera Technologies

DataBank

DC BLOX

DRFortress

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

eStruxture Data Centers

Fibre Centre

Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

GIGA Data Centers

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

KDC Real Estate Development & Investments

Millicom (TIGO)

Novva Data Centers

ODATA

Prime Data Centers

Purecolo

Quantico Data Center

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Serverfarm

Servpac

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

Stream Data Centers

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions (UDCS)

US Signal

New Entrants in Americas Data Center Colocation Market

Cirrus Data Services

CloudHQ

EdgeMicro

EdgeX Data Centers

Element Critical

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Internet & Data Growth In Americas7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations In Americas 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Increasing Adoption Of Renewable Energy8.2 Growing M&As In Americas8.3 Growing Rack Power Density8.4 Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments8.5 Innovative Data Center Technologies 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Growing Hyperscale Colocation Developments9.2 Increasing Data Center Investments9.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Centers9.4 Tax Incentives For Data Centers9.5 Growing Demand For Cloud Connectivity9.6 Growing IOT & Big Data Adoption9.7 Growing AI Adoption9.8 Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity 10 Market Restraints10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers10.2 Security Challenges For Data Centers10.3 Lack Of Skilled Workforce10.4 Location Constraints For Data Centers10.5 Power & Water Consumption By Data Centers 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast11.6 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast11.7 Five Forces Analysis 12 Colocation Services12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Retail Colocation12.4 Wholesale Colocation 13 Infrastructure13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Electrical Infrastructure13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure13.5 General Construction 14 Electrical Infrastructure14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 UPS SYSTEMS14.3 Generators14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear14.5 Power Distribution Units14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure 15 Mechanical Infrastructure15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Cooling Systems15.3 Racks15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure 16 Cooling Systems16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS16.3 Chiller Units16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers16.6 Other Cooling Units 17 Cooling Technique17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique 18 General Construction18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Core & Shell Development18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services18.4 Engineering & Building Design18.5 Physical Security18.6 DCIM/BMS Solutions 19 Tier Standards19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2 Market Overview19.3 TIER I & TIER II19.4 TIER III19.5 TIER IV 20 Geography20.1 Investment Market Snapshot & Growth Engine20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine20.4 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikt8td

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-data-center-colocation-market-investment-report-2021-digital-realty-invested-in-around-10-projects-across-the-us-and-canada-and-approx-7-across-brazil-chile-and-mexico-via-ascenty-301424095.html

SOURCE Research and Markets