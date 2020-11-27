Americas Data Center Colocation Industry To 2025 - Growing Rack Power Density Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 1.7% during the period 2019-2025.The Americas data center colocation market size will reach revenue of USD 12 billion by 2025. The market is dominated by the US, Canada, and Brazil, with the US contributing to around 83% of investments in 2019. Several factors are responsible for the high growth of colocation services in the region, including the increased demand for cloud-based services and enterprise migration from an on-premise data center to a colocation facility in Latin America. The cost of colocation is higher in the US than in other countries in the region. The data center colocation market will grow at a CAGR of around 6%. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive the market and likely increase the revenue of colocation providers by over 20% in 2020. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Americas data center colocation market during the forecast period:

Increased Renewable Energy Adoption Among Colocation Providers

M&A Activities to Improve Colocation Market Share

Growth in Rack Power Density

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the Americas data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

Key Questions Answered

What is the size of the Americas data center colocation market in terms of investments, area, power capacity, service type (retail/wholesale), and revenue across the region? What is the market share of retail and wholesale colocation services in Americas? What is the market share by leading service providers by investments, area, power capacity, and colocation services? What drivers, trends, and restraints are driving the Americas data center colocation market? Who are the key players in the Americas data center colocation market? What is the number of new entrants entering the Americas data center market? What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Americas data center colocation market share?

