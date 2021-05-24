Americans Are Budgeting Now More Than Ever -- And It's Getting Them Out Of Debt, Says New Debt.com Survey

There's a 12 percent increase in people budgeting over the 2019 statistics and most people prefer pen and paper over apps.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Debt.com survey reveals that more people than ever used a budget in 2021.

&amp;amp;#160;

80% say they budget-only 68% said the same in 2019. Survey shows that budgeting is more likely to keep you out of debt.

The survey of more than 1,000 Americans found that 80 percent of people do budget. That number was only 68 percent according to Debt.com's 2019 survey. Plus, 88 percent of those budgeters said it got them or kept them out of debt.

"It's astonishing that something as simple as picking up a pen and paper and writing down your expenses can get you out of debt," said Debt.com chairman and CPA Howard Dvorkin. "It can't hurt you to budget, but it can definitely hurt you if you don't." Half of those who said they don't budget also said they don't have debt.

Other survey findings include:

88% said everyone should budget.

Over 60% said they prefer pen and paper while 9% use apps for budgeting.

40% said that it's a 'family affair' and the household works-together to stay on budget.

Nearly twice as many people (62%) said they will save throughout the year for the holidays compared to 33% in 2019 who said the same.

Debt.com President Don Silvestri is hopeful that Americans will stick to the budgets they've created.

"Budgeting is fundamental if you want to live a debt-free life. That's why alongside all the solutions that we offer to pay off debt, Debt.com also connects people with tools that help them budget. So, once we help someone get out of debt, they can stay that way."

The news isn't all good. Three out of ten (34%) of non-budgeters say they don't earn enough to use a budget. However, Dvorkin says budgeting can help you find ways to save money.

"Things like subscription fees and eating out don't seem expensive in the moment, but you see how much they add up when you're tracking them over a full month," he said. "That's the best thing about budgeting — it's free and effective."

ABOUT: Debt.com is the consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers 'when life happens.'

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americans-are-budgeting-now-more-than-ever--and-its-getting-them-out-of-debt-says-new-debtcom-survey-301296769.html

SOURCE Debt.com