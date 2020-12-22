Americaneagle.com Completes Acquisition Of Argo Ventures

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a worldwide leader in website design and development, announced today that it has acquired Argo Ventures, a Sofia, Bulgaria based award-winning digital agency with expert strategists, creatives and developers.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Veronica Milcheva and later partnered with Oleg Georgiev, their unique expertise and knowledge of the Progress Sitefinity product has led to rapid growth and an exceptional list of global clients, including banks & insurance companies, universities, an Australia-based oil company, US-based factories, megabrands such as Pepsi, influential NGOs like the World Health Organization, The Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education in the United Kingdom, and others. Argo Ventures has a large percentage of ex-Telerik (now Progress) Sitefinity employees, and they are proud to continue to spread the great culture Telerik has built over the years.

Americaneagle.com has worked with the team at Argo Ventures and believes the rapport they've built, along with a similar company culture, will enhance their ability to provide world-class digital services to clients in many industries. It also helps Americaneagle.com expand their presence in Bulgaria, having acquired another Sofia based digital agency, Athracian, in 2019. Furthermore, CEO Veronica Milcheva is well known as a top trainer, which will allow Americaneagle.com to expand the vision and technology training offerings of their own Eagle Academy.

Americaneagle.com is a Titanium Progress Sitefinity partner, as well as a top partner for many of the world's largest platforms, including Salesforce, Sitecore, Kentico, BigCommerce, and WordPress, among others. Acquiring Argo Ventures and their talented team, to be paired with the existing Sofia office already stocked with Progress experts, further solidifies Americaneagle.com's unmatched experience in providing Progress Sitefinity solutions as well as CMS consulting and implementation services. With over 20 years of experience building quality, CMS-powered websites, Americaneagle.com expertly assesses the benefits of potential CMS implementations for any organization.

Americaneagle.com CEO Anthony Svanascini said, "We are thrilled that Veronica and her talented team at Argo Ventures are now part of Americaneagle.com. Our commitment to serving clients all over the globe, with offices in London, Zurich, and Sofia, Bulgaria, continues to grow with this acquisition."

"We started with a lofty mission to not only build quality Sitefinity web applications but become a game-changer and top player on a worldwide scale," said Argo Ventures CEO Veronica Milcheva. "And we did it! The ship went through stormy waters, we faced many challenges, learned from mistakes, relentlessly pursued success, and prevailed!

"We are all excited to join the Americaneagle.com family, where we will continue our success together, strengthen existing relationships, and discover new horizons. United, there is no limit to what we can achieve," Milcheva said.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Dental Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

Contact Michael Svanascini, President 261840@email4pr.com 847-699-0300

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americaneaglecom-completes-acquisition-of-argo-ventures-301197343.html

SOURCE Americaneagle.com