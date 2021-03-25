Americaneagle.com Announces Strategic Partnership With AD

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, digital agency and industry leader in professional web design and development, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with AD, the largest marketing and buying group in North America,...

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, digital agency and industry leader in professional web design and development, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with AD, the largest marketing and buying group in North America, whose members are independent distributors in the construction and industrial industries. This partnership will help accelerate AD member distributors into the B2B Commerce digital space through world-class digital services provided by Americaneagle.com.

To support this partnership, Americaneagle.com will provide user experience-focused digital and web design, development, and implementation services to deliver greater value on business outcomes for AD members. Americaneagle.com has a proven track record of B2B success with clients around the world and these services will help members build connections from the AD member PIM on Enterworks to their ecommerce platform. The digital agency is well-positioned to work with AD members to provide implementation support from simple platform implementations to complete redesigns.

Caroline Ernst, VP of eCommerce Solutions, said, "Recommended by AD members, we are very pleased to have formed this partnership with Americaneagle.com, which is positioning to help AD members every step of the way. Their certified implementation team will focus on helping members connect AD eContent with ROC Commerce, BigCommerce, Optimizely, Magento and Shopify."

AD is passionate about bringing growth-oriented independent distributors and best-in-class supplier partners together with the purpose to outperform the market and to stay ahead of the competition. With over 850 independent distributor members, AD actively facilitates relationships between its members and supplier partners to fuel growth, leveraging service provider partners like Americaneagle.com to accomplish this goal. This strategic partnership helps create a cooperative understanding of each organization's unique needs and mutually develop to grow business.

Michael Svanascini, Americaneagle.com President, said, "At Americaneagle.com, we seek to partner with organizations that have the same dedication and solution-oriented approach that we do. Our experience helping clients with their B2B needs will help us deliver best-in-class solutions for our mutual clients with AD as a strategic asset."

Americaneagle.com partners with the best industry-leading technologies to deliver transformative digital solutions.

About AD

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. Our 850-plus independent member owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $45 billion. AD's 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com .

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include State Electric Supply Co., Kirby Risk, Atkore, Komatsu, and Deublin. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

