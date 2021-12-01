American Water's Susan Hardwick Recognized By Junior Achievement Of Southwestern Indiana

American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Susan Hardwick, is being honored by Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana as one of their Class of 2021 JA Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame inductees.

"I want to congratulate Susan on this well-deserved recognition," said Walter Lynch, president and CEO, American Water. "Susan's leadership has made a tremendous positive impact on our company and the utility industry, not just through her proven financial expertise and experience, but through her strategic thinking, broad business savvy and leadership capabilities. She is committed and successfully drives toward outstanding service for our customers and communities as well as our investment community."

As Chief Financial Officer, Hardwick is responsible for all aspects of financial management and strategy, including directing finance strategy, investor relations, treasury, financial planning, accounting, internal audit, risk management, supply chain, regulatory services, and control functions. She leads a diverse organization that provides continuous opportunities for growth among her employees and challenges them to achieve their personal and professional goals. Hardwick treats her employees with respect, integrity and fairness and is committed to developing and engaging talented professionals.

The JA Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame was created to recognize and honor local community and business leaders. In tandem, the event helps raise funds to support Junior Achievement's mission of promoting financial literacy, career exploration, and entrepreneurship educational experiences for the youth of our communities. This year's induction event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. CST.

Prior to joining American Water, Hardwick served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vectren Corporation, headquartered in Evansville, prior to the sale to CenterPoint Energy. Appointed by the Governor of Indiana, Hardwick served two terms as an Arts Commissioner for the state of Indiana. She was also the recipient of the Athena Award in 2009 by the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Indiana, the Sara B. Davies Leadership Award in 2016 presented by Leadership Evansville, and the Torchbearer Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 presented by the Indiana Commission on Women. Also, in 2016, she was named CFO of the Year Honoree by the Indianapolis Business Journal and by the Philadelphia Business Journal in 2020. Hardwick also earned an accounting degree from Indiana University.

Indiana American Water is a subsidiary of American Water and the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.32 million people.

