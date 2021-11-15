American Water's Homeowner Services Group Launches New Partnership With Natural Gas Utility

American Home Solutions, part of American Water's Homeowner Services Group, announced today it has entered into an agreement with ONE Gas, one of the largest, 100% regulated natural gas utilities in the U.

American Home Solutions, part of American Water's Homeowner Services Group, announced today it has entered into an agreement with ONE Gas, one of the largest, 100% regulated natural gas utilities in the U.S., to provide optional home warranty protection programs to homeowners and renters in Texas and Oklahoma.

"We are thrilled to partner with ONE Gas to provide homeowners and renters an affordable and reliable solution specifically tailored to shield customers from the costs of unexpected home repairs," said Eric Palm, President, Homeowner Services Group. "Most standard homeowners' insurance policies typically do not cover repairs from normal wear and tear on service lines or home systems. This is where we step in - American Home Solutions offers peace of mind protection and first-class customer service."

Through the agreement, affordable home warranty protection programs will be offered to customers of Texas Gas Service and Oklahoma Natural Gas, divisions of ONE Gas. Providing peace-of-mind protection from expenses and hassles that arise from unexpected repairs to utility service lines and HVAC systems in their home.

"Our partnership with American Home Solutions aims to protect customers in the Texas and Oklahoma markets from unexpected repair costs to vital lines," said Chris Sighinolfi, Vice President, ONE Gas. "Saving our customers from the hassle and time when issues arise, is one of the great benefits of working with this well-respected home solutions provider."

Educational resources about these programs will be arriving to eligible homeowners and renters in the mail. To learn more about the American Home Solutions and ONE Gas agreement and product offerings, visit: yourhomesolutions.com/ONE-Gas.

About American Home Solutions

Pivotal Home Solutions does business as American Home Solutions in select markets. Pivotal Home Solutions has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is part of American Water's Homeowner Services Group, protecting homeowners from top to bottom, inside and out, including outside water and sewer lines, plumbing and electrical systems, HVAC maintenance and installation, and appliance repairs. For more information, visit Pivotal Home Solutions at yourhomesolutions.com.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) - Get ONE Gas, Inc. Report is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005946/en/