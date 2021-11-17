American Water's Cheryl Norton Recognized By Philadelphia Business Journal

American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that Chief Operating Officer, Cheryl Norton, was recently honored by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of their 2021 Women of Distinction.

As Chief Operating Officer, Norton is responsible for the successful performance of the company's regulated states. She also leads customer service across the company's footprint, as well as Engineering, Health and Safety, and Environmental and Regulatory Compliance. Norton is also dedicated to being a part of the community and currently serves on the boards of The Cooper Health System and Water Research Foundation. She previously served on the boards of Choose New Jersey, the New Jersey Utilities Association and Cooper's Ferry Partnership.

The Philadelphia Business Journal's Women of Distinction Awards honors women in the business community who are blazing a trail in their business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence. Honorees will be recognized during an awards ceremony on Thursday, November 18th.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006171/en/