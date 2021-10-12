American Water's Cheryl Norton Recognized By New Jersey Alliance For Action And NJBIZ

American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that Chief Operating Officer, Cheryl Norton, is being honored as the recipient of the 2021 President's Award from the New Jersey Alliance for Action (NJAA) and was also selected by NJBIZ as a Best Fifty Women in Business honoree.

"I want to congratulate Cheryl on these well-deserved recognitions," said Walter Lynch, president and CEO, American Water. "Throughout her extensive career with American Water, Cheryl's leadership has made a tremendous positive impact on our company and the water industry. She has consistently been at the forefront in working to solve many of the issues facing the industry including water quality and infrastructure and has always demonstrated a commitment to serving our customers and our communities."

The NJAA Annual Eagle Awards Celebration honors individuals across New Jersey who have had a positive impact on infrastructure, economic development, and the construction industry. Winners represent engineers, contractors, government agency leaders, utility innovators, transformative projects, and more. This year's NJAA award winners will be recognized virtually at on Thursday, October 14, 2021. You can find more information about the event and other award winners here.

"Cheryl continues to build on a career that began as a staff biologist with the company. That was more than three decades ago in Illinois. She's now responsible in her new duties for overseeing 15 million customers in 1,600 communities around the country. That includes 2.7 million right here in New Jersey. We are proud to honor Cheryl and all she does for our state," Jerry Keenan, President of the NJ Alliance for Action.

The NJBIZ Best Fifty in Women honor recognizes 50 businesswomen for their notable successes and demonstrations of strong leadership in the state of New Jersey. Honorees will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Monday, October 25th.

As Chief Operating Officer, Norton is responsible for the successful performance of the company's regulated states. She also leads customer service across the company's footprint, as well as Engineering, Health and Safety, and Environmental and Regulatory Compliance. Norton is also dedicated to being a part of the community and currently serves on the boards of The Cooper Health System and Water Research Foundation. She previously served on the boards of Choose New Jersey, the New Jersey Utilities Association and Cooper's Ferry Partnership.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005883/en/